Win a 2 Pops Catering Lunch for Your Office

K95.5 On Demand Lunch with 2 Pops Catering

K95.5 and 2 Pops Catering want to help you beat the back to work blues every Monday.

Everybody loves a free lunch, and that’s why 2 Pops Catering is making one lucky K95.5 listener the office hero by bringing in lunch on the hardest day of the week. Imagine this – you’re grinding away at your computer and in walks Scott from 2 Pops with piping hot boneless chicken, BBQ and all the fixin’s like coleslaw, beans and more.

Do you want to bring one of Green Country’s most delicious meals to you and 9 of your office mates? Entering is easy. Plug your information in below to be registered to win.

Tune in to the On Demand Lunch sponsored by 2 Pops Catering every week and wait for Chase to announce the following week’s winner.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 22, 2022 and ends December 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm CT. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.





©2022 Cox Media Group