Ashley Cooke's finding HER place, as her career takes off

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Stephen Hubbard

It's been a whirlwind year for newcomer Ashley Cooke, and so far, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Just last week, she notched her first #1 on the country chart with "your place," after kicking off the year with Luke Bryan south of the border.

"It's been a very busy year already," Ashley tells ABC Audio. "Crash My Playa was a very fun way to kick it off. We actually flew out of Nashville while it was snowing, like a straight up like blizzard. Flew out of Nashville, landed in Mexico where it was like, you know, 85, 90 degrees and beautiful. And we were like looking at Nashville being like, 'Ha, screw you guys. Like, we're in Mexico!'"

"But it was very fun to start that," she continues, "and my headline tour and tour with Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny. It's been a fun couple of months and it's gonna keep going."  

Ashley kicks off her headlining tour October 23 in Seattle, Washington. She's following up her first #1 with her new duet with Brantley Gilbert, "Over When We're Sober."

