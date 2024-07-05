Chase Matthew's summer ready with 'Always Be Mine' EP

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

"These are the songs I'd listen to this summer!" Chase Matthew says as he releases his Always Be Mine EP.

Out now, the five-track set features Chase as a co-writer on four songs and includes credits from hitmakers HARDY, David Lee Murphy and Jessie Jo Dillon.

"From a sandy beach to the heartbreak highway– there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're feeling crazy or lazy, here's a cheers to the summer!" Chase shares.

Also out Friday is the romantic, beachside-filmed music video for "Saltwater Cinderella."

Chase is currently #12 and ascending the country charts with "Love You Again," the lead single from his 2023 album, Come Get Your Memory.

To catch Chase opening for Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan on their respective Highway Desperado Tour and Mind of a Country Boy Tour, head to Chase's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!