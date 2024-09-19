Cody Johnson's forced to take a weekend off the road

Cody Johnson is under the weather and won't be able to play his Friday and Saturday shows in the Carolinas.

"Due to illness over the past several days, which has unfortunately resulted in a loss of voice, Cody Johnson's shows in Charlotte and Charleston this weekend will be postponed," he announced on his socials.

"I'm down about it and hope y'all understand," Cody added in a message attached to the post's graphic.

The "Dirt Cheap" hitmaker does plan to reschedule the dates, so stay tuned if you have tickets.

