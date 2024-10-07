Concert For Carolina: Eric Church + Luke Combs join forces to help Hurricane Helene victims

North Carolina natives Eric Church and Luke Combs will join forces for Concert For Carolina.



Happening Oct. 26 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, the benefit show will feature performances from Eric, Luke, Billy String, James Taylor and more, with all proceeds going to Hurricane Helene rescue efforts in the Carolinas.



"This is my home. It's in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need," Eric shares on Instagram. "I'm honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine."

Luke adds, "I told y'all I had something big planned for Carolina. One of the ways we're helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people. I'm so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice."



Eric also recently released "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)" and pledged his publishing royalties to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in his home state.



Proceeds from Concert For Carolina will be split evenly between Eric's Chief Cares and Luke's organizations of choice, which include Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. For more details, visit concertforcarolina.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.