Dan + Shay are playing a Nashville show paw a cause

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay are going to be Music City-bound on Oct. 3 for a cause they're passionate about.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will headline the Wags & Walks Benefit Concert at the SkyDeck at 5th and Broadway to raise money for dogs in need.

"Nashville! As you know, animal rescue is very near and dear to our hearts, so we are excited to announce that we will be hosting an intimate benefit concert with our friends at Wags & Walks Nashville," Dan + Shay announced on Facebook.

"It's a great lineup and we hope to raise lots of money to save lots of dogs," they shared. 

Also on the lineup are pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan and country music's Dylan Marlowe and Mackenzie Porter.

You can grab tickets now at funraise.org.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay are approaching the top 20 of the country charts with their latest single, "Bigger Houses," and out on their Heartbreak on the Map Tour. For tickets, visit danandshay.com/tour.

