Dustin Lynch taps Jelly Roll for nostalgic "Chevrolet"

Dustin Lynch and Jelly Roll have released "Chevrolet," and it's a song that drips with nostalgia.

The song, which is an interpolation of Dobie Gray's 1973 smash "Drift Away," was authored by Chase McGill, Hunter Phelps and Jessi Alexander. Mentor Williams, who penned "Drift Away," is also included as a songwriter.

"There is something in the air in Nashville right now, where writers are on the same wavelength and doing cool things like interpolating classic songs into something new," says Dustin. "When 'Chevrolet' came across our plate, it floored me."

"Everyone knows Dobie Gray's 'Drift Away' – the melody of that song is timeless. Having Jelly Roll on it adds an extra edge," he adds.

"Chevrolet" is off Dustin's forthcoming album, Killed The Cowboy. The 12-song project arrives September 29 and is available to preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.