Earning a CMA New Artist nod still feels surreal to Nate Smith: 'It's just crazy'

Nate Smith NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nate Smith performs onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Nate Smith may have three #1 hits under his belt, but earning a CMA New Artist nomination still feels pretty surreal. “It does feel good. It’s just crazy. I mean, if you knew me, man, from my hometown and growing up and stuff, you’d be like, ‘This dork. How is he up here? How did he get these number ones? How [is he] nominated for stuff?’” Nate tells ABC Audio. “Honestly, it’s a miracle,” he adds. “It really makes me think that anything’s possible.”

Other New Artist nominees include Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman, Zach Top and Mitchell Tenpenny. The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

