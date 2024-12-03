Eric Church to headline 2025 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Jeremy Chua

Eric Church will headline the 13th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Happening April 24 at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, the event is a joint fundraising effort helmed by actor Matthew McConaughey, country singer/songwriter Jack Ingram and coaching icon Mack Brown.

"Eric Church is one of those rare talents who brings something raw and real to every stage," Matthew says in a release. "His music speaks to people on a deeper level, and his commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with the spirit of MJ&M."

Jack adds, "He's not just writing songs; he's capturing life—the good, the bad, and everything in between. I know this kind of talent will hit home with our Gala audience."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at axs.com.

For more information on the event and this year's beneficiaries, visit mjm2025.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!