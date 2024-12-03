Eric Church to headline 2025 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Eric Church will headline the 13th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.



Happening April 24 at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, the event is a joint fundraising effort helmed by actor Matthew McConaughey, country singer/songwriter Jack Ingram and coaching icon Mack Brown.

"Eric Church is one of those rare talents who brings something raw and real to every stage," Matthew says in a release. "His music speaks to people on a deeper level, and his commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with the spirit of MJ&M."



Jack adds, "He's not just writing songs; he's capturing life—the good, the bad, and everything in between. I know this kind of talent will hit home with our Gala audience."



Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at axs.com.



For more information on the event and this year's beneficiaries, visit mjm2025.com.

