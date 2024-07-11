Ingrid Andress previews "Colorado 9," teases "something special on Monday"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

 Ingrid Andress is returning with new music soon.

While a release date hasn't been announced, the "More Hearts Than Mine" hitmaker recently hopped on Instagram and YouTube to tease an unreleased track, "Colorado 9."

"My childhood house is a different color now/ It was gray and blue now it's yellowish/ That neighborhood really went to s***/ Our living room piano lives in storage now/ The one my grandma taught me on/ And I played when she passed on/ 'Cause time has a way, a way of moving/ Moving along before you notice/ Notice that nothing is the same," Ingrid sings in the preview clip, which sees her standing near a highway while seemingly dressed in just a jacket.

"Don't worry grandma I'm wearing underwear. Also who is ready for some new music?" Ingrid captioned her Instagram Reel.

She also teased that something's arriving on Monday.

"your favorite Colorado lady is doing something special on Monday," Ingrid wrote on social platform X. "if you wanna know what it is sign up for my mailing list or I'm going to cry haha."

Ingrid's latest album is 2022's Good Person, which was preceded by her 2020 debut effort, Lady Like

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!