Jason Aldean enlisted for Toby Keith tribute at ACM Awards

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Toby Keith will be honored with a special tribute at the ACM Awards, courtesy of Jason Aldean.

Jason will perform his rendition of the late icon's 1993 hit, "Should've Been a Cowboy."

"Honored to pay tribute to my friend, the one and only @tobykeith with a special performance of 'Should've Been A Cowboy' at the @ACMawards. Join me as we celebrate his legacy and the mark he left on country music," Jason shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his multidecade career, Toby scored 14 ACM Award trophies, including two for the coveted Entertainer of the Year in 2002 and 2004.

Other country stars on the performance bill include Kane BrownJelly RollCody JohnsonMiranda LambertPost MaloneParker McCollumThomas RhettChris StapletonLainey WilsonReba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton and Nate Smith.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

