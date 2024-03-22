Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE teaming up for 'CMT Crossroads' + 2024 CMT Music Awards

NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE will join forces for an upcoming edition of CMT Crossroads.

The show will be taped April 5 at the University of Texas at Austin's UT Tower in front of a live audience. Jordan, who's up for Male Video of the Year and the coveted Video of the Year award, will then reunite with NEEDTOBREATHE onstage April 7 for a performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Fans interested in attending the Jordan and NEEDTOBREATHE's CMT Crossroads taping can register now at gothamcasting.com/cmt-music-awards.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!