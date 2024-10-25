Kelsea Ballerini lets go of 'PATTERNS': 'It’s all yours'

Kelsea Ballerini's deeply personal new album, PATTERNS, has arrived.



The 15-track record follows her acclaimed 2023 project, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), and features the Noah Kahan-assisted lead single "Cowboys Cry Too," as well as earlier releases including "Sorry Mom" and "Two Things."



"PATTERNS marks the end of my saturn return (thank the heavens). the beautiful and brutal look into myself and the people i love the most," Kelsea reflects in an Instagram post. "the celebrations and challenges in the name of betterment, growth, and all around elevated vibes. the healthy habits that i hold close and the ones that gotta go."



"[W]ritten from my truest self, but meant for you to project onto your own lives and try on for fit," she continues. "whether you relate, want a song to cry in the back of an uber music video style to, dramatically/drunkenly tell someone how much you love them, or scream sing about moments gone wrong before they went right…it's all yours."



PATTERNS is out on CD, vinyl and digital platforms now.



You can get tickets to Kelsea's 2025 arena tour beginning Nov. 1 at kelseaballerinilive.com.



Here's the full track list for PATTERNS:

"Patterns"

"Sorry Mom"

"Baggage"

"First Rodeo"

"Nothing Really Matters"

"How Much Do You Love Me"

"Two Things"

"We Broke Up"

"WAIT!"

"Beg for Your Love"

"Deep"

"Cowboys Cry Too (with Noah Kahan)"

"I Would, Would You"

"This Time Last Year"

"Did You Make It Home? (outro)"

