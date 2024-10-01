Life is a 25-year highway: Rascal Flatts to reunite for anniversary tour

Hoping to catch a Rascal Flatts show soon? Good news: that "Wish" is "Yours If You Want It."



Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney will reunite for their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025 to celebrate the group's 25th anniversary.



"In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years. To put it simply, we needed a break," Rascal Flatts share in a statement. "Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world."



"Since then, we've been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we're ready to get out on the road again," the "What Hurts the Most" hitmakers say. "It's hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much."



The trek kicks off Feb. 13 in Evansville, with stops in Grand Rapids, Columbus, Huntsville, Fort Worth and more, before wrapping April 5 in Jacksonville.



Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will open for Rascal Flatts.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time at rascalflatts.com.

Rascal Flatts' latest albums are 2020's How They Remember You and Twenty Years Of Rascal Flatts - The Greatest Hits. No word yet on whether the band's planning to release new music, too.

