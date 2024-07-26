2 dead after stabbing at suspected drug house in Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people are dead, one person is in critical condition and a suspect was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at an alleged drug house in Henryetta near South 4th Street and West Division Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man died inside the home and a woman died outside the home after allegedly being stabbed by the suspect.

A third victim who was stabbed is in critical condition and was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

The suspect was taken to a Tulsa hospital after stabbing himself in the chest just before police arrived.

Police said they had to use a Taser on the suspect after he stabbed himself.

Police have not been able to identify any of the victims or the suspect, but they said they believe none spoke English.

Police said a large amount of drugs was found inside the house and they believe it was a drug operation.