2 stabbed at south Tulsa hotel

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people were stabbed during a robbery at a south Tulsa hotel Sunday morning.

Police say two people were stabbed and one was pepper sprayed at the Southern Hills Days Inn near East 88 Street South and South Lewis Avenue around 6 a.m.

Police say five people were in the room when a man held them against their will.

Both stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. Police say their condition is unknown but they were both talking when they left.

A suspect has not been arrested but there is no threat to the public, police say.