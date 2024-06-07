9-time convicted felon sentenced to over 161 years

Dwayne Bruton (Rogers County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A current inmate in the Rogers County jail, who’s a nine-time convicted felon, was sentenced to over 161 years on Thursday after being found guilty of six criminal charges during a trial last month.

Dwayne Bruton, 36, was found guilty of robbery, assault, and battery, having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony, resisting an officer, and concealing stolen property.

Bruton will serve four 40-year sentences for the four felony counts and 18 months for the two misdemeanor counts. These will be served consecutively.

He has been in the Rogers County jail since 2022 when he was arrested after pistol-whipping, stomping, robbing, and sticking a gun into the mouth of a 56-year-old man. The victim said Bruton took his wallet and had $130.

His attorney told the judge that Bruton had been clean, and sober and found Jesus during his most recent time in jail.

His previous convictions include domestic violence by strangulation, possessing and pointing a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, burglary, and gang-related criminal activity.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

