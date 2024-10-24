Broken Arrow police gearing up for annual ‘Safety Spooktacular’ in the Rose District

Broken Arrow’s annual Safety Spooktacular is coming up this Saturday in the Rose District.

It’s described as a family-friendly block party and a safe way for kids to collect candy.

“Roads are going to be blocked off, we’re going to have them barricaded with vehicles.” Sergeant Jordan Sawyer said. “It’s going to be a safe alternative for families to trick-or-treat.”

Broken Arrow police said Main Street will be closed from Elgin Street to Ft. Worth Street for the event Saturday, October 26th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BAPD said all are welcome, not just folks who live in Broken Arrow. The event features live music, vendors with special promotions and candy for the kids.

Sergeant Sawyer said it’s also a chance for the community to get to know their first responders.

“We love interacting with our community any chance we get, specifically if it’s outside a call for service.” Sergeant Sawer told KRMG. “We can have more open conversations, get to know each other on a deeper level... We get to hear their concerns and really just kind of build those relationships within our community.”

Tulsa-based QuikTrip will again be at the event and they’re bringing a special guest.

“We’re going to partner with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, so that will be out there this year.” Said Mendi Treat, QT Marketing Communications Manager.

Treat said they’ll have games with QT swag as prizes too.

BAPD Public Information Coordinator Ethan Hutchins told KRMG other agencies will be on hand as well, including the Broken Arrow Fire Department, and the sheriff’s offices of Wagoner and Tulsa counties.

Those agencies will have their specialty vehicles on-site to see.

An interactive map of the event is available here.







