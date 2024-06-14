Broken Arrow city manager weighs in on ‘questionable decisions’ made by police officers

Four Broken Arrow police officers were recently placed on administrative leave and multiple investigations are underway related to alleged misconduct.

The department said it could not comment on the investigation and has not said what the officers are accused of in this incident. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has also declined to comment on a criminal investigation into the same incident.

Documents sent to KRMG by Broken Arrow police indicate it all centers around a call for service to a neighborhood near New Orleans Street between Aspen Avenue and Elm Place on May 23rd. Officers were called to the area in reference to ‘Property Found.’

On May 27th, police returned to the neighborhood in reference to a 2nd Degree Burglary.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon released the following statement:

“The Broken Arrow Police Department has a proud and rich history of serving the community. The recent citizen survey once again affirms that our citizens have a high degree of respect and trust for the department. One of the main reasons we have a great quality of life in Broken Arrow is because of how hard the entire police department works to keep our city safe.

I want to assure the community that the questionable decisions made by a handful of officers recently do not reflect the overall culture and character of the great men and women who have sworn an oath to protect and serve our city. Let me assure them that they have my full support as well as the Mayor’s and City Council’s.

As city manager, I am deeply troubled by the negative light the actions these few officers have cast down on the entire department and our city. Police Chief Brandon Berryhill and I have directed that the actions of these officers be thoroughly examined to determine what happened. If policies and procedures have been violated, appropriate discipline will be imposed upon those responsible.

My office will not stand idly by and tolerate the actions of any employee that makes poor decisions that can tarnish the legacy of BAPD and more importantly, erode the hard-earned trust we have developed with the citizens of Broken Arrow over many decades.

Chief Berryhill and I will provide more information to the Mayor, City Council, and community when appropriate.”







