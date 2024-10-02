Broken Arrow Police arrest man after skeletal remains were found in Kansas

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police arrested Joseph Ferraro after skeletal remains were found in rural Wilson County, Kansas.

On Sept. 24, the Neodesha Police Department requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation after skeletal remains were found in a pasture.

After investigators confirmed the remains were human, an autopsy was scheduled and authorities later identified the man as Levi Ellis of Neodesha.

The KBI and Neodesha Police later developed a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broken Arrow Police arrested Ferraro, of Neodesha, at a hotel near South 145th East Avenue and East 61st Street South.

Ferraro was booked into the Tulsa County jail and awaits extradition.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing.