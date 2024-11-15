Broken Arrow Police ask for help to find Ulta store theft suspects

Broken Arrow Police are asking for the public’s help to catch a man and woman accused of stealing around $6,000 dollars in cosmetics products from an Ulta Store.

Police say the crime happened at the Ulta Store on Hillside Drive on Wednesday, October 16th, just before 6:00 p.m.

The man can be seen on surveillance video stuffing numerous items inside his coat while the woman looks around.

Police say they then left the store without paying.

If you can identify them, police ask you to call Detective LaCroix at: 918-451-8200 ext. 8764 or email at alacroix@brokenarrowok.gov.

You can also call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.