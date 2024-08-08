Calendar date serves as reminder to call 811 before you dig

Explorer Pipeline headquarters Explorer Pipeline headquarters near 71st and Yale in Tulsa. (Staff)

August 11th is right around the corner, and officials with Explorer Pipeline hope that the 8/11 date will serve as a reminder for residents to call 8-1-1 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Calling 8-1-1 is free, and is required by law in Oklahoma.

Hitting a buried line while digging can lead to injuries, repair costs, fines and power outages.

Mark Hurley is President and CEO of Explorer Pipeline: “It is a very common occurrence to accidentally hit utility lines during outdoor projects. August 11th is National Safe Digging Day, and it is a great reminder to call 8-1-1- before you dig.”

You’re encouraged to make a free request at least 72 hours prior to digging to avoid damaging buried utilities.



