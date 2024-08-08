City of Glenpool announce overhaul to 141st and Highway 75 intersection

Glenpool announce overhaul to 141st and Highway 75 intersection (City of Glenpool)

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool announced on its Facebook page last night that city staff had met with ODOT representatives and worked on the planned overhaul of the intersection at 141st Street and Highway 75, which will begin on Monday, August 19th.

The project will elevate the highway build a bridge over 141st, and remove the stoplight on Highway 75.

Project signage will be going up over the next week.

Officials ask the public to anticipate potential delays and exercise caution while moving through the construction zone.

The project is expected to take approximately 250 days.