City of Tulsa announces new hotel coming to Route 66 at Cry Baby Hill

TULSA, Okla. — Another project to enhance Route 66 at Cry Baby Hill is moving forward following a search for developers to construct a new commercial development off Riverside.

The planned development named Palmera Motor Court will feature a retro-inspired 45-50 room hotel, an around 4,000 square-foot restaurant, a pool, and a poolside bar. The design is meant to reflect the history of Route 66, featuring tributes to Cry Baby Hill.

Developer Sharp Development said they partnered with architecture firm Studio 45 Architects to create a “Must Stop” for Route 66 travelers.

“Development at this site has been more than a decade in the making, and I’m thankful for the persistence from our team and the Tulsa community in helping bring it one step closer to reality,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I want to thank all of the talented local developers who responded to this RFP, and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities this development will bring to Tulsa’s riverfront and our beloved Mother Road.”

Sharp Development has been investing in and developing real estate in Tulsa for decades including $4.5 million in investments on Route 66, and more than $20 million invested in the neighborhood where Palmera Motor Court will be built.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to further invest along Route 66, Zink Lake and in the Riverview Neighborhood,” Sharp Development’s Brian Elliott said. “The City’s commitment to Route 66 and Zink Lake is what attracted our investment to those areas individually, so we’re certainly thrilled by the prospect of investing at the confluence of those two great assets in Tulsa.”

Construction of Palmera Motor Court is expected to be complete by the Route 66 Centennial in November of 2026. The City of Tulsa is giving Sharp Development up to $4.5 million in public funds, $2.9 million of investments in the site and a long-term land lease to complete the project.

“As the Capital of Route 66®, Tulsa is already a must-see destination on the Route, but this new development at Cry Baby Hill will be another tremendous tourism asset for our city,” said Renee McKenney, Senior VP of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and President of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “Sharp Development’s design for Palmera Motor Court is incredibly exciting. Just in time for the 2026 centennial, this is the latest transformative project celebrating Route 66. It will be wonderful space residents and visitors alike can enjoy for years to come, and it pays homage to the Route’s storied history while looking toward a vibrant future down the road as well.”