Early Voting for August Special Election begins today

TULSA, Okla. — Early voting begins today for the August 27th elections.

Early Voting for the Special Election will be at the Tulsa County Election Board at 555 North Denver.

You can vote today and Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Any registered voter in Tulsa County eligible to vote in the upcoming election can vote early as long as they have not returned an absentee ballot.

You must be registered in Tulsa County and have proper ID to vote.

You can see a preview ballot for the Special Elections here.








