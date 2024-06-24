Firefighters battle massive North Tulsa landfill fire

TULSA, Okla. — The North Tulsa Landfill caught fire around 7:50 Sunday night and continues to burn Monday morning.

Turley Fire Chief Nelson Segar says Turley firefighters along with the Tulsa Fire Department tried for hours to extinguish the fire with water but were not able to make enough progress to knock down the blaze.

Switching tactics, firefighters are covering the inferno with dirt and the fire and the fire is dying down.

The landfill is for household waste disposal and has caught fire multiple times in the past.

Chief Segar says the fire likely started with lithium-ion batteries that were not disposed of properly.

Lithium batteries are in many electronics and toys. Lithium batteries can be properly disposed of at a recycling facility.