Former Tulsa Co. juvenile detention officer facing 3 new charges

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa County juvenile detention officer, Jonathan Hines, is facing three new charges.

This is the third case opened against Hines since April alleging sexual misconduct against residents at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hines is now accused of sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old resident.

He is also accused of smuggling his phone into the facility and letting the 15-year-old boy use it in exchange for the victim letting Hines inappropriately touch him.

Hines also smuggled vape pens into the facility and gave one to the victim on two separate occasions, according to the affidavit.

He also allegedly showed the victim explicit photos on his phone of himself and a woman.

His three new charges include carrying or possessing a cell phone in jail or prison and two counts of lewd molestation.

Another Tulsa County juvenile detention officer was also arrested and is also accused of sexual misconduct.