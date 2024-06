Woman is accused of stealing around $14K worth of women’s undergarments, selling them A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024. (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

HOMINY, Okla. — The Hominy Police Department recovered a stolen trailer and other stolen items worth almost $10,000 during a search warrant on Saturday.

Police say Larett Coiler of Hominy was identified during the search.

Police say the stolen trailer and items were returned to the victim.

Coiler was arrested on possession of stolen property and booked into the Osage County Jail on a $10,000 bond.