Large fire at south Tulsa apartment complex leaves several people without home

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Windsail Apartments near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road on Monday.

Tulsa Fire and EMSA responded to the complex at around 7 p.m. after receiving multiple calls that people saw smoke or the fire itself.

The main fire is now out, but FOX23 learned that two buildings are affected and the roofs are completely gone on both buildings.

Multiple people were evacuated from those buildings as the flames raged on.

At this time, no one has been reported injured due to the fire, but two firefighters were taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation of heat-related illnesses.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire said they still aren’t sure how the fire exactly started, but believe something on a balcony could have played a big part.

With the ongoing hot weather, Little explained how battling a fire like this becomes even more difficult in the July heat.

“With the temperatures, how many firefighters, and how large this fire is, they’re constantly having to rotate these people out because they are just beat. Just completely worn out from the day,” Little said.

After the main fire was put out, firefighters continued to go through every unit in the complex to make sure everyone had been evacuated.

With this being an older building, the firefighters have to check the walls with heat guns to make sure there are no hidden fires within them.

The Red Cross is at the apartment complex and helping residents who have to leave their homes due to the fire. They are supplying them, as well as the first responders, with water and other necessities.