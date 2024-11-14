Linkin Park to perform at BOK Center in Tulsa

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on September 05, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music) (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Linkin Park is coming to Tulsa for a show at the BOK Center on April 28th, 2025.

The band has made a successful comeback with the release of their new song “The Emptiness Machine” this year. It’s the first to feature the band’s new lead singer Emily Armstrong.

Tickets to Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour go on sale Thursday, November 21st at 12 p.m.

The last time Linkin Park was in the area it was to perform at Rocklahoma in Pryor in 2015. That show didn’t end up happening as severe weather forced them to cancel their performance.

Just two years later, lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide leading to a long hiatus for the band.