Major delays in security line at Tulsa International Airport

People are used to having relatively quick check-ins through security at Tulsa International Airport, but word to the wise, that definitely NOT the case today.

Airport officials say TSA has some equipment trouble on two of their five security lanes, and it’s creating some major backups.

TSA was recommending that people arrive at least two hours before their flight, even THREE hours before the flight if possible.

A long line of passengers was seen stretching from the security checkpoint in the middle of the airport, all the way down the corridor to the exit from the Terminal B gates, about 300 feet away.

“We have technicians on site, we have equipment and parts that have been ordered and have been delivered, however I cannot give you a specific timeline as to when everything will be resolved,” said Patty Mancha with the Transportation Security Administration.

Officials at Tulsa International Airport said they would update their social media posts once the problem is resolved.





