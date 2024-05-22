Man arrested after shooting in parking lot of Tulsa Osage Casino

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force and Tulsa County Deputies took Jonathan Ford into custody for his alleged involvement in a Saturday afternoon shooting in a parking lot at Osage Casino.

Ford is charged with shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm AFCF, threatening an act of violence, and malicious injury of property.

Ford was arrested during a traffic stop near 88th and Delaware near Harvard. U.S. Marshals said Ford had a firearm at the time of his arrest.

He was transported to OSU Medical Center and then taken into custody by Osage Co. Deputies.

One person was shot in the parking lot of the Osage Casino in Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

According to police, their injuries are non-life threatening.



