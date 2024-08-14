Man taken to hospital after shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa Police Department

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa Police said around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at Town Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach and a woman grazed in the leg by bullets.

Police said both victims were sitting outside near an apartment when someone ran up from the east and began shooting at them.

The male victim, identified as Ke’neth McVay, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The female victim, Samona Harion, was treated at the scene and released.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.




