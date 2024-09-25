Man who oversaw construction, served as model for Tulsa Golden Driller dies

John Franklin Stephens Jr. has died at the age of 88.

A Sapulpa native and Navy veteran, Stephens worked for Dallas Meade Constructors in 1966 and was the superintendent over the construction of Tulsa’s world famous Golden Driller.

It wasn’t part of the original plan, or even his idea, but Stephens became the model for the 76 ft. tall statue.

“The artist wanted him to pose.” Stephens’ son Blake ‘Cowboy’ Stephens told KRMG. “Very humble, he refused to take any credit for that.”

Senator Stephens said he did eventually convince his father to be honored at the Oklahoma Capitol.

“Representative Kevin McDugal recognized him over in the House chamber and I recognized him over in the Senate chamber.” Stephens said. “One of the greatest honors of my life... besides being his son.”

Additionally, Tulsa County declared January 30th, 2023 as John Franklin Stephens Jr. Day.

Sen. Stephens shared the news of his father’s passing on social media.

“My Daddy passed from this life in my arms this morning and went to the arms of Jesus in heaven.” Stephens wrote. “He’s the GREATEST MAN I’ve ever known and my BIGGEST CHEERLEADER! He had a positive, powerful impact on so many people!! I’m so proud of him and his legacy!!”