McAlester man gets 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography

Nathan Rex Upton

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

McALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester resident accused of possessing child pornography was sentenced to two decades in prison.

Nathan Rex Upton, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for one count of possessing child pornography.

Authorities arrested Upton in 2022 after the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got a tip about Upton from the U.S. Secret Service.

According to the affidavit, deputies got a search warrant for Upton’s McAlester home after the Secret Service said he was selling child pornography.

PCSO Deputies and special agents with Homeland Security searched Upton’s home, seizing hard drives that had over 16,000 images depicting child sexual abuse.

Last November, Upton pleaded guilty to the charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced his sentence on June 6.

Upton will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal before serving his sentence without parole in federal prison.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

