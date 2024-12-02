Monroe Nichols becomes Tulsa mayor

Monroe Nichols took the oath of office Monday afternoon, becoming Tulsa’s 41st mayor.

Nichols comes to City Hall after serving as state representative for House District 72 since 2016. Nichols was the first African American elected to represent that district and is now the first African American mayor of Tulsa.

Nichols campaigned on ending homelessness, public safety and co-governing with tribal nations, among other issues.

“Tulsa is a place where big things are possible and where all Tulsans can make an impact bigger than themselves,” Mayor Nichols said. “Today is a new day for Tulsa – a day that offers our city a fresh perspective and a new way of getting things done. I am honored and humbled to be the next mayor of Tulsa, and I am eager to work with the community and an incredible group of city employees to achieve our goals and vision for this city.”

Nichols replaces G.T. Bynum, who served as mayor from 2016 to 2024.

Mayor Nichols was sworn in alongside newly elected City Auditor Nathan Pickard and Tulsa City Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Anthony Archie, Jackie Dutton, Laura Bellis, Karen Gilbert, Christian Bengel, Lori Decter Wright, Phil Lakin, Jr., and Carol Bush.