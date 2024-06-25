New $7 million program unveiled to help combat truancy in local schools

TULSA, Okla. — A new $7 million program was unveiled on Monday to help combat truancy in local schools.

Truancy is when a student is chronically absent or tardy from classes.

Both developers of this program and state leaders said absenteeism is not just a local issue, but a state issue.

Programs like this one can not only help the schools’ future but the future of each student as well.

“It’s more of a community effort, although it does all revolve around an app on their phone,” said State Sen. Dana Prieto.

Prieto announced the launch of an app called the QADOSH Experience, which is a program to help combat absenteeism in Oklahoma schools, beginning in his district of east Tulsa.

The senator joined with the development team, local school board members, and a member of the Oklahoma State Department of Education to make this announcement.

The QADOSH app will connect students and their parents to their school and community.

It’s expected to be released later this summer.

“Basically what it is, is a rewards system, But it’s so the parents are working through the program, the kids are working through the program,” said Prieto. “We’re gonna have rewards for parents, they’ll get some percentages. They got to get their kids in school and they do get rewarded. Then the children will also get rewarded for being in school.”

The app will connect parents and students to their schools and community resources like churches and nonprofits that might be able to step in when a kid needs a ride or some other type of help.

Everyone will be working together to meet the needs of students in all grades to keep them coming to class.

According to OSDE, 30% of students are missing a tenth of their classes every year, marking them chronically absent or truant.

“What QADOSH does is put together systems and training for tracking Truancy to lower the Truancy amounts, which are very high in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Howard Hatcher, one of the developers of the app. “What our program does is we put together a holistic system that lowers Truancy, gets the community involved and at the same time elevates the academic standards with premium inputs. That’s going to get the students to know not only do we believe in you, but we’re gonna give you the tools that you need that will assist in learning and accelerate that learning.”

Hatcher said the app will bring hope to the future of local schools and of every student.

“My reaction to community involvement is not only is it past time, but it is time. Today marks the significance of hope, that hope can begin with the community converging together, to tackle a problem together,” Hatcher said.

Tulsa School Board members were also at Monday’s meeting.

They have not yet approved or adapted the app, but Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson spoke with FOX23 about the need for programs like this one.

“In Tulsa Public Schools, we’re learning about it, we’re trying to figure out what’s gonna work for us as a school district to continue to support this workaround reducing chronic absenteeism,” Johnson said.

Of the nearly 44,000 students that attend TPS, about 45% of them were marked chronically absent last school year, which is 15% more than the state average.

However, there is an improvement from last year’s average of nearly 50% of students.

If adopted by TPS, the app would provide support for students and families by connecting them with resources and would reward those students if they increase their attendance rate.

“It will be so important to have some ability of quick touch points with where our students are so that we can reduce chronic absenteeism. Our students can come to school every day, therefore they can learn more, that’s the ultimate goal,” Johnson said.

The app has already secured $7 million in funding from private donors.