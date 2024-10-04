OESC to host veterans job fair Wednesday, several employers will participate

Oklahoma Works American Job Center Oklahoma Works is a program of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

TULSA — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host a job fair for veterans Wednesday in Tulsa.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is open to non-veterans after 1 p.m.

Employers will be on site, organizers say, and will be prepared to accept resumes and possibly offer positions to those in attendance.

The employers include Tulsa Ports, OSU Medicine, Pepsi Co., KAMO Electric, Real Alloy, Metro Link, Paccar Winch, Goodwill, Bama, Tulsa City-County Library, Infra Pipe, RAE Corporation, and Transcontinental Packaging.

KRMG spoke at length with Dylan Brushaber, a career coordinator specializing in advising disabled veterans, and Justin McGowin, who work with employers to help identify their needs and put them in contact with the vets who might be able to fill those needs.

Both men are with the OESC office in Tulsa, and will be at Wednesday’s event.

The venue will be the Oklahoma Works America Jobs Center, 14002 E 21st Street, Suite 825.