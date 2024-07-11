OHP arrests Creek County armed robbery suspect after standoff in Tulsa

Stephen Pool (Creek County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested a Creek County armed robbery suspect after a standoff in Tulsa on Tuesday.

36-year-old Stephen Pool was booked into the Creek County Jail on Tuesday night on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

OHP said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for no seat belts on Tuesday.

The passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Pool, got out during the traffic stop and ran into a home, at which point a standoff took place.

OHP said deputies took Pool into custody.

He was taken to the hospital and checked out before he was booked into jail.

Ben Morgan

News Editor

