OHP arrests Creek County armed robbery suspect after standoff in Tulsa

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested a Creek County armed robbery suspect after a standoff in Tulsa on Tuesday.

36-year-old Stephen Pool was booked into the Creek County Jail on Tuesday night on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

OHP said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for no seat belts on Tuesday.

The passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Pool, got out during the traffic stop and ran into a home, at which point a standoff took place.

OHP said deputies took Pool into custody.

He was taken to the hospital and checked out before he was booked into jail.