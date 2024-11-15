OK State Supt. Ryan Walters announces 500 Bible purchase for AP Government classrooms

Oklahoma Bible requirement FILE PHOTO: Oklahoma’s state school superintendent on Thursday announced that all public schools must teach the Bible, a decision he claims will impart “historical understanding” of the book. (Godong/Godong/Universal Images Group vi)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the purchase of 500 Bibles for AP Government Classrooms, the first purchase in the nation of Bibles to use them explicitly as an academic and literary resource.

In a statement released by Walters on Thursday, he said this is the first step to putting Bibles in every classroom in the state.

“We are focused on ensuring we get Bibles available in every classroom in our state as quickly as we can,” Walters said. “I will take every step possible to ensure Oklahoma students have the resources they need to fully understand American history. By acting now, Oklahoma is leading the country on a path toward greater focus on academic excellence by providing critical historical, cultural, and literary context for our students. We are not going to change our history, and the Bible is a major part of that.”

The State Department of Education has said these Bibles are not the same ones they were seeking to buy last month, which included the Constitution and other American documents inside.

Critics of Walters have said his recent actions related to the State Department of Education in Oklahoma have been an attempt to gain the attention of President-Elect Donald Trump, who Walters hopes will name him Education Secretary.

Districts who have spoken with FOX23 in the past have stated the State Supreme Court has ruled overwhelmingly that it is up to them how they choose to use any Bibles given to them by the state.