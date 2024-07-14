Oklahoma lawmakers react to incident at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Secret Service agents rushed in to protect the former president after popping sounds were heard and Trump reached up to his ear.

What appeared to be blood could be seen on Trump’s face as he was taken off the stage.

AP reports the shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Trump’s campaign released a statement saying the former president is “fine” and that he was being checked out a medical facility.

Lawmakers from Oklahoma shared their reaction on social media.

“As we await additional information, we are praying for President Trump, his family, our brave law enforcement, and our country.” Senator Markwayne Mullin said.

“My prayers are with President Trump, and the thousands of supporters gathered in Butler, Pennsylvania. I’m praying for him and everyone involved for their safety & security.” Congressman Kevin Hern said.

“President Trump, even with blood on his face, is not going to stop fighting for the American people! Please join us in praying continued Providential protection for 45 (and future 47) and his family.” Congressman Josh Brecheen said.

“I’m praying for President Trump today. Political violence is never the answer.” Congressman Frank Lucas said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump.” Congressman Tom Cole said.

“Praying for President Trump and his entire family.” Representative Stephanie Bice said.

“My prayers are with President Trump and those in attendance at the rally— and we should all feel so thankful for the swift response by the Secret Service and law enforcement. While details are still coming in, we can’t tolerate attempts to thwart democracy with political violence. Period.” Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said.

“Thankful that President Trump is safe. I’m praying for him and everyone involved.” Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said.