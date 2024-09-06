Oklahoma schools getting nearly $60 million federal grant to improve student literacy

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma schools will get nearly $60 million from the federal government to help students learn to read and retain information better.

The grant, which totals $58,949,098, will be distributed from the U.S. Department of Education over the next five years. For the 2024-2025 school years, $9 million will be disseminated to public schools that apply and qualify through a competitive grant process.

Twenty-five districts in Oklahoma will receive sub-grants to implement and enhance literacy programs.

“We’re excited about what that means for Tulsa Public Schools. We have plans to do more tutoring. We have plans to do even more interventions around literacy, and it is our expectation that this same time next year we’ll be celebrating even more growth,” TPS Supt. Dr. Ebony Johnson said.

The grant allows for greater focus on four areas at different stages of childhood: