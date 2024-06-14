Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office identify man found shot dead in road west of Beggs

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found shot and left for dead in the middle of a road west of Beggs.

The man was identified as Allen Wright Jr.

Creek County and Okmulgee County deputies were at the scene on Wednesday near North 100 Road and Highway 16.

The road sits on the county line between Okmulgee and Creek County so both agencies were investigating.

“We are with Okmulgee County assisting them with a body that was found in a roadway here. The body was found right on the county line that separates Creek County and Okmulgee County,” said Creek County Chief Deputy Fred Clark.

Several pieces of evidence have been collected and processed by the District 25 Violent Crimes Task Force.

Investigators are continuing to search the area around Beggs as well as Okmulgee.

If you have information related to the investigation, you’re asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-756-4311.

FOX23 will update with more information as it becomes available.