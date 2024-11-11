OSDE cancels request for bids to purchase 55,000 Bibles

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education canceled its search for bids to purchase 55,000 Bibles for classrooms.

OSDE opened bids in October to buy Bibles.

State Supt. Ryan Walters wanted them put in all Oklahoma classrooms.

The requirements for the Bibles were met only by Bibles pitched by President-elect Trump.

The move drew pushback, including a lawsuit filed by more than 30 individuals, including parents and church leaders against State Supt. Ryan Walters to halt his Bible mandate.

According to OSDE’s website, the bid request has been canceled.