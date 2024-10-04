OSDE seeking bids for more than 50,000 Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Trump wrote, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for $59.99.

Trump endorses Bible FILE PHOTO: In a video posted on Truth Social platform on Tuesday Trump urged his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad, The Associated Press explained. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The State Department of Education is working to buy 55,000 Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms.

Bid documents on OSDE’s website show the Bibles must be the King James Version and must contain the Old and New Testaments, the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The King James Version of the Bible is available for free online. The only Bibles that meet the state guidelines cost $60 and are endorsed by Donald Trump.

In June, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced all classrooms must teach the Bible in its courses.

Walters released guidelines in August instructing schools to teach the Bible in its “historical, cultural, and literary context.” Several local districts said they won’t change their curriculum.

