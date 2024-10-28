Owasso Police hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’ party on Halloween

Truck or Treat event Courtesy: Owasso Police Dept.

By Steve Berg

If you’re looking for a fun and safe Halloween event for the kids in Owasso, look no further than the Trunk or Treat party being put on by Owasso Police.

Besides candy of course, they say they’ll have music, a bounce house, food trucks, and police vehicles for the kids to check out.

It happens on Halloween night this Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Owasso High School.

They say they could still use some candy donations too.

You can drop those off at the Owasso Police Department Headquarters at 111 N. Main in Owasso.

You can find more information about the event here.

Anchor

