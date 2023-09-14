Promenade Mall set to close its doors

Changes coming to Tulsa Promenade Mall

Promenade Mall

By April Hill

Business owners at Promenade Mall are clearing out shelves.

KRMG called the main number, but the line was disconnected.

District 5 City Councilor Grant Miller says Dillard’s and the ice rink will be able to stay because they have their own fire suppression system.

The Manager at the Finish line confirmed that the fire marshal told them they have to be out by Sunday due to the code violations.

The mall was issued a citation this week from the Tulsa Fire Department for not having an adequate fire suppression system.

The owner of Promenade Mall had said the mall was working with the fire marshal to stay in compliance.


