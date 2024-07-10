Pryor Creek Police arrest man accused of stabbing juvenile in the neck (FOX23.com News Staff)

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — Pryor Creek Police arrested a 33-year-old man on Tuesday accused of stabbing a juvenile in the neck.

Pryor Creek Police said officers responded to a report of a juvenile male being stabbed in the neck at Green Country Mobile Home Park around 1:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

The juvenile had a laceration on his neck and told police his mother’s boyfriend, Mark Robinson, stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Officers found Robinson inside the residence and took him into custody. Detectives arrived and processed the crime scene.

Police said it appears the attack was unprovoked and that the juvenile was lying in bed at the time of the incident.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson was booked into the Mayes County Jail for domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse charges.