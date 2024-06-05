Purchase deal for east Tulsa Public Safety Center still not finalized

The former State Farm headquarters building in east Tulsa The City of Tulsa has agreed to purchase the former State Farm building for a new public safety headquarters (Skyler Cooper)

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum says City of Tulsa officials are still working to close the deal on the purchase of the former State Farm Insurance corporate headquarters.

The City agreed to purchase the 44-acre property late last year for $25.5 million with plans to spend another $20 million to relocate public safety services and remodel the structure for its new role.

Voters approved funding for the project in last year’s Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

The plan was to move into the building by the end of the year, but that move-in could be delayed.

In a statement, Bynum said, “The City of Tulsa has a signed agreement with the seller in place and is working with the seller to close a complicated transaction. Opening will be contingent on the closing date, as the facility requires some reconfiguration for the City’s use. Once the closing occurs, the City expects to start a phased move-in to the building about 6 months after.”

Bynum did say it is possible the location of the new Public Safety Center could change if the city is not able to come to an agreement with the seller.

Neighbors of the property have launched concerns about the vehicle maintenance facility that was planned to go into the east Tulsa complex.

In response to the concerns, Bynum says public safety vehicles will instead be maintained at a nearby city-owned facility where other city vehicles are already serviced.

“This actually works out for the best from an efficiency standpoint because we will have more fleet maintenance workers at one site,” Bynum said.

Bynum said the parties are working to come up with a “win-win” agreement for both sides.













