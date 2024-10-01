Registered sex offender sentenced after sharing over 70 images of child pornography

SAPULPA, Okla. — U.S. District Judge John D. Russell sentenced Bryon Alan Lee of Sapulpa for the production, receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography in Indian Country.

Lee was sentenced to 360 months (about 30 years) in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Upon his release, Lee will also have to register as a sex offender and be ordered to pay $6,300 in restitution.

“Online and sexual predators like Lee know how to manipulate their way into a child’s life,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I cannot stress enough that parents and guardians need to know who their children are talking to online. This sentencing shows the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to hold sex offenders accountable for their actions and to protect children.”

According to court documents, in October 2023, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received several CyberTips about an individual online uploading videos and images that showed the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The investigation revealed Lee owned or uploaded more than seven videos and 68 images to social media and file-sharing platforms.

Lee would also chat about his fantasies of raping and abusing young children.

“The lengthy sentence of this repeat offender sends a clear message to those who would attempt to exploit our most vulnerable citizens - our children,” said Travis Pickard, acting Special Agent in Charge Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas. “HSI through the collaboration of all our law enforcement partners will use every available resource to hold child sexual predators like this defendant accountable for their actions.”

In April of 2021, Lee was convicted in state court of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.

After receiving a 10-year suspended sentence in state court and registering as a sex offender, Lee continued to exploit minors and created sexually explicit images.

Lee is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Robert and Joshua Carmel prosecuted.